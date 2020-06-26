Startup Byju's picks up investment from fund managed by Silicon Valley star Mary Meeker, valued at $10.5 bn Updated : June 26, 2020 01:05 PM IST Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND has invested in edtech company Byju's, marking its first investment in India. The announcement comes months after Byju's had raised $200 million from General Atlantic and Tiger Global in February. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply