Byju's picks up investment from fund managed by Silicon Valley star Mary Meeker, valued at $10.5 bn

Updated : June 26, 2020 01:05 PM IST

Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND has invested in edtech company Byju's, marking its first investment in India.
The announcement comes months after Byju's had raised $200 million from General Atlantic and Tiger Global in February.
