Byju's picks up investment from fund managed by Silicon Valley star Mary Meeker, valued at $10.5 bn

Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND has invested in edtech company Byju's, marking its first investment in India, the Indian startup said today.

While the investment amount is not known, the Byju's is estimated to have been valued at $10.5 billion after the latest investment round.

The announcement comes months after Byju's had raised $200 million from General Atlantic and Tiger Global in February.

"Endorsed by millions of students, BYJU’S has emerged as a clear leader in education technology,” said Mary Meeker, General Partner at BOND. “We are excited to support a visionary like Byju and his team in their quest to continue to innovate and shape the future of education.”

Meeker was a star tech analyst at Morgan Stanley for two decades before joining top-rated VC firm Kleiner Perkins in 2010. In 2018, Meeker, considered among the most influential names in the tech world, started her own fund, Bond Capital.

Byju's has collected more than $1 billion from investors such as China’s Tencent, South Africa’s Naspers and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board

“We are happy to partner with an investor like BOND,” said Byju Raveendran, CEO of the edtech company.

“This partnership is a testament to the role that BYJU’S is playing in helping students learn better by customizing our platform to their abilities. It also demonstrates the rising global interest in education technology as digital learning becomes increasingly accepted and embraced,” he added.

In response to schools being shut down due to COVID-19, Byju’s has made content on its learning app free for all students. Byju’s has also introduced live classes.

Byju's claims to have over 57 million registered students, and more than 3.5 million paid subscribers.