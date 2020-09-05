Technology

Marvel's Avengers game Square Enix releases on XboX, PlayStation & Stadia

Updated : September 05, 2020 11:49 AM IST

Marvel's Avengers has a single-player story mode, but the game is meant to be played online with friends and the community, reports 9To5Google.

Square Enix has been building up excitement for its Avengers game for over a year now, and the title has been highly anticipated by fans as one of 2020's biggest games.