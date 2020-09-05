Technology
Marvel's Avengers game Square Enix releases on XboX, PlayStation & Stadia
Updated : September 05, 2020 11:49 AM IST
Marvel's Avengers has a single-player story mode, but the game is meant to be played online with friends and the community, reports 9To5Google.
Square Enix has been building up excitement for its Avengers game for over a year now, and the title has been highly anticipated by fans as one of 2020's biggest games.
A key difference between Stadia and other platforms that have early access is the lack of a requirement to buy the game via pre-order.