Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 in October — Check details here

In addition to the launch date announcement, Insomniac Games has also revealed several editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders will open at 10 am on June 16, at participating retailers and the PlayStation Store.
Insomniac Games, the developer behind theMarvel's Spider-Man video game franchise — also developing Wolverine — announced on Friday that Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the full sequel to the hit 2018 game, will be available on PlayStation 5 starting October 20. This game is the third in the franchise after Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020.
According to the company, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will offer better visuals, faster web swinging along with web wings, 3D Audio, and near-instant character switching.
The latest instalment allows players to experience Marvel's New York from the perspectives of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game's main storyline will have players assume control of both Spider-Men at different points throughout the campaign. Players will also have the ability to seamlessly switch between the two superheroes.
“Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with three additional colour variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles also with three colour variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points,” Sony said on a blog post.
The standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will retail for $69.99, The Digital Deluxe edition will be priced at $79.99 and the Collector’s Edition will be available for $229.99, which will entail “a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case, and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favourite Venom”. The India pricing has yet to be revealed on the PlayStation Store.
