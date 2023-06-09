Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 in October — Check details here

By Pihu Yadav

In addition to the launch date announcement, Insomniac Games has also revealed several editions of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders will open at 10 am on June 16, at participating retailers and the PlayStation Store.

Insomniac Games, the developer behind theMarvel's Spider-Man video game franchise — also developing Wolverine — announced on Friday that Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the full sequel to the hit 2018 game, will be available on PlayStation 5 starting October 20. This game is the third in the franchise after Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020.

According to the company, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will offer better visuals, faster web swinging along with web wings, 3D Audio, and near-instant character switching. The latest instalment allows players to experience Marvel's New York from the perspectives of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales . The game's main storyline will have players assume control of both Spider-Men at different points throughout the campaign. Players will also have the ability to seamlessly switch between the two superheroes.