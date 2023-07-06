Mark Zuckerberg returns to Twitter after 11 years, takes a jibe at Elon Musk after ‘Threads’ launch

Threads has already created a buzz and it has garnered more than 10 million sign ups in just 7 hours after its launch, Zuckerberg revealed.

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made a return to Twitter after 11 years on Thursday. In a playful post, he took a jibe at fellow billionaire, Elon Musk, after launching Meta’s alternative to Twitter, called ‘Threads’ on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg dropped a meme possibly aimed at Twitter owner Elon Musk.

He shared the iconic Spider-Man face-off meme, mocking the real-life scenario between Threads and Twitter. Though the post was shared without any comment it indicated the rivalry between Twitter and Threads.

Zuckerberg’s post has grossed over six million views and over 61,000 ‘likes’ within hours.

It introduced paid verification, subscription tiers, a new content moderation policy, and advertising policies, and most recently Musk imposed a reading limit for users as a temporary measure, which has faced backlash leaving users and advertisers frustrated.

Meta Inc. introduced ‘Threads’ as an “open and friendly public space for conversation” and arguably an alternative to Twitter. Developed by Instagram, Threads focuses on text-based communication.

Threads has already created a buzz and it has garnered more than 10 million sign-ups in just 7 hours after its launch, Zuckerberg revealed.

Users can share posts with a maximum length of 500 characters and it supports photos and brief, higher-quality videos in posts.

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I'm grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now,” the Meta CEO said introducing the platform.

Responding to a question on whether Threads can become bigger than Twitter, Zuckerberg said that Twitter had the opportunity to become a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus users, but they missed it. Hopefully ‘Threads’ will do it, Zuckerberg added.

Threads haa been launched in more than 100 countries, including India.