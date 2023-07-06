Mark Zuckerberg returns to Twitter after 11 years, takes a jibe at Elon Musk after ‘Threads’ launch

Threads has already created a buzz and it has garnered more than 10 million sign ups in just 7 hours after its launch, Zuckerberg revealed.

Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made a return to Twitter after 11 years on Thursday. In a playful post, he took a jibe at fellow billionaire, Elon Musk, after launching Meta’s alternative to Twitter, called ‘Threads’ on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg dropped a meme possibly aimed at Twitter owner Elon Musk.

He shared the iconic Spider-Man face-off meme, mocking the real-life scenario between Threads and Twitter. Though the post was shared without any comment it indicated the rivalry between Twitter and Threads.