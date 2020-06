Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Facebook would consider changes to the company’s content policies after being criticised by users on its policy to not flag controversial posts by US President Donald Trump which led to hundreds of employees participating in a virtual walkout.

In a blog addressed to his colleagues, Facebook’s boss said, the company would be more transparent about its decision-making on whether to take down posts, review policies on posts that could cause voter suppression and would also look to build software to advance racial justice.

There are seven areas where Facebook will focus on initially. ‘Based on feedback from employees, civil rights experts and subject matter experts internally, we're exploring the following areas, which fit into three categories: ideas related to specific policies, ideas related to decision-making, and proactive initiatives to advance racial justice and voter engagement. I want to be clear that while we are looking at all of these areas, we may not come up with changes we want to make in all of them.’ said Zuckerberg.

First, the company is going to review its policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments Facebook should adopt. ‘Given the sensitive history in the US, this deserves special consideration’ wrote Zuckerberg.

Next, the company will review its policies around voter suppression to make sure they take into account the realities of voting in the midst of a pandemic. ‘I have confidence in the election integrity efforts we've implemented since 2016. We've played a role in protecting many elections and now have some of the most advanced systems in the world. But there's a good chance that there will be unprecedented fear and confusion around going to the polls in November, and some will likely try to capitalize on that confusion.’

On the raging topic of posts made by the US President last week, Zuckerberg, who holds a controlling stake in Facebook, has maintained that while he found Donald Trump's comments ‘deeply offensive,’ they did not violate company policy against incitements to violence. He said, Facebook’s policy is either to take down a post or leave it up, without any other options. But now, other possibilities would be considered. He also added, ‘I worry that this approach has a risk of leading us to editorialise on content we don't like even if it doesn't violate our policies.’

On ideas related to decision-making, the Facebook CEO added that going forward the company will have a more transparent decision-making process and the social networking giant will review if changes need to be made structurally to ensure the right groups and voices are at the table - not only when decisions affecting a certain group are being made, but when other decisions that may set precedents are being made as well. ‘I'm committed to elevating the representation of diversity, inclusion and human rights in our processes and management team discussions, and I will follow up soon with specific thoughts on how we can structurally improve this.’

Zuckerberg also mentions that the venture has started a workstream to build products that advance racial justice and voter engagement. ‘We'll focus on making sure everyone has access to accurate and authoritative information about voting, as well as building tools to encourage people to register to vote and help them encourage their friends and communities to vote as well. In 2016, we ran one of the largest get out the vote efforts in history. I expect us to do even better in 2020.’

Addressing the protests across the US & the world after the death of George Floyd, Zuckerberg ended the note to his employees, by saying he stands with the members of the Black community -