Mark Zuckerberg announces global roll out of Communities on WhatsApp

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The launch also includes three new features: in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and groups with up to 1024 users, all updates which will be helpful for groups and Communities.

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Communities on WhatsApp will start rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone over the next few months.

As shared earlier this year, WhatsApp has been building Communities, a major update to how people will be able to connect on WhatsApp in the groups that matter to them. Communities like neighbourhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organise group conversations on WhatsApp.

To get started, Zuckerberg said that users can tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there, users will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information they need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

With Communities, WhatsApp claims that it is aiming to raise the bar for how organisations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages. WhatsApp believes people deserve a higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is also releasing three more features: the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and groups with up to 1024 users. Just like emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete, these features can be used in any group.