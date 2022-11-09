By Pihu Yadav

Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Manipal Hospitals hopes to use the Amwell platform to enable virtual visits.

Manipal Hospitals said it has partnered with Google Cloud to improve patient care experiences and the hospital chain’s network efficiency. It said it would use Google Cloud’s conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve customer interactions, offering patients 24x7 care.

“Manipal Hospitals will leverage Google Cloud’s technology to enable virtual care services across its chain of hospitals in the country, create a new e-pharmacy platform that allows patients to order medicines directly from the hospital, and build remote patient monitoring to improve overall care,” Manipal said in a statement.

Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Manipal Hospitals hopes to use the Amwell platform to enable virtual visits. The Amwell deployment is part of a suite of digital care delivery enablement solutions designed to provide a simple and intuitive experience for patients and providers alike and to easily allow health systems to quickly scale their digital care delivery across the full continuum while leveraging multiple modalities.

"Over the past two years, there has been an extensive focus on the digital transformation of healthcare. The government, private hospitals and health-tech start-ups have focused on creating digital solutions for efficient healthcare delivery,” said Dilip Jose, MD & CEO of Manipal Hospitals.

He said the partnership with Google Cloud would enable the company to solve some of the most complex medical issues using innovative technology, better anticipate the needs of the people we serve, and improve access to care.