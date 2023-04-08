Man shares how ChatGPT helped him get Rs 17,000

The AI chatbot helped Browder receive $210 (about Rs 17,000) from the California government after he asked it to find him some money.

A man recently revealed that ChatGPT has helped him find unclaimed money. The CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, tweeted that ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot, assisted in recovering some of his lost and unclaimed money.

The AI chatbot helped Browder receive $210 (about Rs 17,000) from the California government after he asked it to find him some money.

Browder gave the chatbot his name, place of residence and date of birth. He claimed in the tweet, “The first idea it came up with was to visit an obscure government website: the ‘California State Controller.’ This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you. It gave me a link with step-by-step instructions on what to do.”

https://twitter.com/jbrowder1/status/1642642472122589186

Browder added that after following all the instructions he was able to get his “unclaimed money of $209.67 a minute later.”

“The only thing stopping the A.I. doing it itself was a captcha. Companies will never build these integrations directly, because it loses them money. Comcast isn't going to let you cancel with a ChatGPT plugin. But we are working to bridge this gap DoNotPay with our own plugin!” Joshua said in the tweet.

https://twitter.com/jbrowder1/status/1642642474815422466

The tweet became an instant hit. Several users said that they would also track their unclaimed funds. One user wrote, "Thank you for this!! I checked and wasn’t expecting anything. I was wrong! $385”

https://twitter.com/DaniACarter/status/1642686291098869760

Another user wrote, “Found $150 in 2 separate claims for my BIL that used to live in California. Thanks for sharing.”

https://twitter.com/Nostalgic4Tmrw/status/1642699999518547970

Since its launch, the AI chatbot ChatGPT has gained immense popularity worldwide. It has also proved its ability by qualifying for the MBA final exam at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.