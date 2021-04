A new malware offering a free Netflix subscription for two months has spread on android phones through WhatsApp. The Check Point Research (CPR), a team of researchers that collects and analyses global cyber attack data, said the “wormable” malware was found in the Google Play Store.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has confined us to our homes for work as well as entertainment, the malware, too, uses it to its advantage.

“FlixOnline”, the malware, looked very similar to the original Netflix application and targetted WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging app. Latest reports say the Google Play Store has taken note of the malware software and removed it from its repository of apps available for android.

The app, which disguised itself as Netflix, promised "unlimited entertainment" and two months of Netflix subscription free due to the pandemic.

According to a report in ZDNet, once any user downloads the app, the malware auto-responds to incoming messages with usually this content.

"2 Months of Netflix Premium Free at no cost For REASON OF QUARANTINE (CORONA VIRUS)* Get 2 Months of Netflix Premium Free anywhere in the world for 60 days. Get it now HERE https:// bit[.]ly/3bDmzUw. (sic)"

When you install the app, it asks for overlay permissions as well as notification permissions. The latter allows "FlixOnline" to auto-respond to messages on WhatsApp.

Besides this, the researchers also said the malware aimed at fetching important credentials and credit card information once it was downloaded and run on any android phone.

The Check Point says the malware was present on the Google Play Store for at least two months and it successfully deceived 500 people. Even though the app has now been taken down, “the malware family is likely here to stay and may return hidden in a different app,” they warned.

Another report on Thread Post said Google App Store was no alien to such malicious apps. In March alone, it said that nine apps with malicious malware were found on the android app store.