Major jolt to Facebook: After PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, EBay quit Libra project
Updated : October 12, 2019 04:25 PM IST
PayPal was the first to announce its withdrawal from the Libra Association.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before the US House of Representatives on October 23 to discuss concerns over 'Libra' that has run into rough weather.
