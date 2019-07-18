Smart Living
Major economies raise red flags over Facebook's Libra
Updated : July 18, 2019 05:51 PM IST
The statement says finance ministers including French host Bruno Le Maire and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed that those concerns must be addressed "before such projects can be implemented."
Facebook has proposed creating Libra as a cryptocurrency that is pegged to existing currencies to make it more stable than the likes of Bitcoin, making it useable as a way to pay for things.
