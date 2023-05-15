macOS users will soon be able to make group calls on WhatsApp

According to the report, users can choose up to seven participants in this phase, but up to 32 people can join group audio calls at a later time.

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a brand-new group calling function for macOS devices that will let users make group calls with a selected number of participants.

According to WABetaInfo, it was previously impossible to begin a group call because the button was either blocked or wasn't working on macOS.

The call buttons (audio and video) have now been made available in the most recent WhatsApp beta update, allowing users to initiate a group call.

The new function will also enable users to make a new group call with those who are not currently in the same group, the report said.

Simply select the Create Call option under the Calls tab.

In this section of the app, users can create a new group call by selecting the people they want to add to the call.

According to the report, users can choose up to seven participants in this phase, but up to 32 people can join group audio calls at a later time.

The ability to make group calls within other groups, in addition to all other changes, is reportedly accessible to select beta testers and is rolling out to even more people in the coming days.

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a broadcast channel discussion for Android that would have 12 new capabilities.

A full-width message interface, verification status, follower count, mute notification toggle, handles, real follower count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting are among the features.

(With inputs from IANS)