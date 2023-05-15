macOS users will soon be able to make group calls on WhatsApp

According to the report, users can choose up to seven participants in this phase, but up to 32 people can join group audio calls at a later time.

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a brand-new group calling function for macOS devices that will let users make group calls with a selected number of participants.

According to WABetaInfo, it was previously impossible to begin a group call because the button was either blocked or wasn't working on macOS.

The call buttons (audio and video) have now been made available in the most recent WhatsApp beta update, allowing users to initiate a group call.