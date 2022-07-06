The all-new M2 MacBook Air will be available to order from July 8

The much-awaited M2 MacBook Air from Apple will finally be available to order from July 8 and will start arriving to customers worldwide on July 15. The device and the chip were announced during this year’s Apple’s WWDC — their most powerful yet. Only until the big brothers M2 Pro, Max and Ultra come out later this year. The device costs starting Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,09,900 for education.

It is available in four finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey — and in a completely new design, which is much like the MacBook Pro but smaller and lighter. It also comes with a notch similar to the one on iPhone to house a better camera for video calls while giving its users a bigger screen at 13.6-inch with a Liquid Retina display.

The new MacBook Air is also 25 percent brighter than its predecessor at 500 nits and supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

What does the M2 do?

According to Apple, MacBook Air with M2 is everything users could want in the world’s best-selling notebook. It features a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so users can get more done faster. With 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory, it can handle even larger and more complex workloads.