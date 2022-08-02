LTI strengthens strategic collaboration with Microsoft to offer over 170 services

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to innovate and offer 170+ distinct services for enterprises. As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit that develops and offers end-to-end digital transformation solutions.

LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024. The main objective of this effort is to enable the skill development of LTI employees that are a part of the Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud , data, IoT and security.

“Enterprises across the globe are increasingly embracing cloud, and LTI has made impressive strides in developing a multi-dimensional capability on Azure to meet this demand. As part of this collaboration, we will jointly innovate, develop, and sell solutions to assist enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation journeys,” said Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI.

“Through their new Microsoft Business Unit, LTI will be able to help customers implement cloud strategies and drive business transformation across industries and geographies. The association will also help LTI attain the Solution Partner designation across all the Microsoft Solution Areas,” said Julie Sanford, Vice President, Partner GTM, Programs & Experiences, Microsoft,

LTI also has the following advanced specializations on Azure:

SAP on Azure: Validating the capability of implementing SAP solutions on Azure.

Analytics on Azure: Demonstrating the expertise in delivering analytics solutions in Microsoft Azure.

Windows Server and SQL Server: Expertise in migrating production workloads to Microsoft Azure.

Modernisation of Web Applications: Validating expertise in migrating and deploying production web application workloads, applying DevOps, and managing app services in Microsoft Azure.

Kubernetes on Azure: validating capabilities in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Azure.

Low Code Application Development: Expertise in building solutions using Power Apps.

The Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure: Validating expertise in analysing existing workloads and performing ETL operations to migrate data to cloud-based data warehouses.

Cloud Security: Validates a means for your company to showcase capabilities to implement comprehensive security solutions across Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Threat Protection: provides a means for your company to showcase proven, verifiable expertise in deploying Microsoft Threat Protection or Microsoft Cloud App Security workloads.

AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure: Validates capabilities in enabling customer adoption of Al and implementing Azure solutions for Al-powered apps.

LTI is an Azure Expert MSP Partner which demonstrates deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in implementing specialised workloads such as Migration and Modernisation, SAP on Azure, Data Analytics, Internet of things (IoT), Security, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

(With PTI inputs)