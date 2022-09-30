L&T Technology Services to provide solutions for global 5G private network industry with Qualcomm

By Pihu Yadav

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) announced on Friday that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G Private Network Industry utilising their combined core expertise in the Hi-Tech & Telecommunication domain.

The company said that with Qualcomm Technologies, it will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/logistics sector. “As the demand for a connected world continues to grow rapidly, LTTS engineers are leveraging LTTS’ chip-to-cloud expertise to unleash the power of 5G and transform global manufacturing and supply chain processes,” it added.

Qualcomm Technologies, an industry leader in 5G globally, is accelerating the expansion of 5G connectivity , and its end-to-end domain expertise is enabling the growth of the broader technology ecosystem spanning 5G Private Network RAN, devices, automation and management solutions and partner initiatives.

As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies is also said to engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions. LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, and provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management. Combining their diverse ecosystem strengths, both Qualcomm Technologies and LTTS are now enabling Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises.