Lt Gen M U Nair appointed as new National Cybersecurity Coordinator

The NCSC, operating under the National Security Council Secretariat, plays a pivotal role in coordinating with various central-level agencies on matters of national and critical importance pertaining to cybersecurity.

The government has appointed Lt Gen M U Nair as the new National Cybersecurity Coordinator (NCSC). Lt Gen Nair, who assumed the role of the 28th Signal Officer-in-Chief in July 2022, brings with him experience and expertise in the field of cyber warfare, signal intelligence, and communication and information technology.

Prior to his appointment as the NCSC, Lt Gen Nair served as the commandant of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering. His appointment follows in the footsteps of Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, a veteran of the Corps of Signals of the Indian Army, who previously held the position of NCSC chief. He is the third cyber security chief after Lt Gen Pant and first chief Gulshan Rai.

Additionally, he has served as the additional director general, head of signal intelligence, chief of staff of a corps, and command. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy.

The NCSC, operating under the National Security Council Secretariat, plays a pivotal role in coordinating with various central-level agencies on matters of national and critical importance pertaining to cybersecurity. One of the agency's key responsibilities is to monitor communication metadata, providing valuable inputs to law enforcement agencies for investigating potential cases of cybercrime

Currently, the NCSC is actively engaged in updating and replacing the 2013 National Cyber Security Strategy. The upcoming National Cyber Security Reference Framework (NCRF), which will replace the outdated strategy, will adopt a common but differentiated approach (CBDR). While the overall goal of cybersecurity will remain consistent for all stakeholders, the framework will tailor specific objectives for government organisations, private institutions, academia, and other relevant entities.