Lost your phone? Sit back and relax while the government finds it for you

Now if your mobile phone is lost, all you have to do is sit back and relax while the government finds it for you.

If you wonder how, then hereâ€™s a new portal, launching today by union telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, to report the theft of phones.

Since 2007, the department of telecommunications has been working on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a database of IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identity), the 15-digit unique number that identifies mobile devices.



File an FIR of your stolen/lost mobile phone.



Inform the DoT via helpline number 14422.



DoT will blacklist the IMEI number, as a result, your handset will get blocked from accessing any mobile network in the future â€“ making the device redundant.



The cellular operator will use the same IMEI number to block your phone from accessing the network.



GSMA, the global representative body of cellular operators, gear makers, software and internet companies, among other entities in the telecom ecosystem, would ensure international cooperation in matters of handset theft.

CEIR will access GSMAâ€™s global IMEI database, to identify counterfeit handsets.