Technology
Lost your phone? Sit back and relax while the government finds it for you
Updated : September 13, 2019 04:26 PM IST
Hereâ€™s a new portal, launching today by union telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, to report the theft of phones.
Today, aÂ pilot project for this will begin in Maharashtra and more details will be shared after its launch.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more