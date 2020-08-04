Smart Tech Long term review: Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is the unexpected king of Android in India Updated : August 04, 2020 05:33 PM IST Xiaomi has decluttered a lot of the bloat that has been usually on its phones. Since the Mi 10 has come out, perhaps the only phone that has given it a run for its money is the Vivo X50 Pro. If you are looking for the best all-round Android smartphone right now, probably the Mi 10 is the king in India. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply