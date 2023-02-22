Logically appoints Ravinder Reddy as Vice President and General Manager for India

According to the company, Reddy, who previously served as a Lieutenant Col in the Indian Army, has been helping consulting firms establish robust public sector practices in the field of E-Governance, Digital Transformation, and Smart Cities.
Logically, a tech company that combines artificial intelligence and human expertise to combat misinformation and disinformation, has announced the appointment of Ravinder Reddy as its new Vice President and General Manager for India. In his new role, Reddy will be responsible for expanding the company's fact-checking services and threat intelligence platform, Logically Intelligence, to the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.
According to the company, Reddy, who previously served as a Lieutenant Col in the Indian Army, has been helping consulting firms establish robust public sector practices in the field of E-Governance, Digital Transformation, and Smart Cities. In his new role at Logically, he aims to partner with public and private sector partners to tackle the problem of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news through the company's AI-enabled products and services.
"Malicious online activity can inflict real-world damage," Reddy said. "It can manipulate public opinion, increase societal, religious, and cultural divisions, and influence elections. I'm delighted to be joining Logically, a company at the forefront of tackling this ongoing challenge. I look forward to working with public sector partners to tackle the individual, institutional, and societal harms caused by online discourse."
Lyric Jain, Founder, and CEO of Logically, expressed his delight in having Reddy join the company on its mission to combat online harms, misinformation, and disinformation in India. He believes that Reddy's expertise in e-governance and digital transformation in Government-led projects will accelerate the company's efforts and enhance its credentials as a credible partner to organisations combating misinformation and disinformation.
