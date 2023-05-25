Locked iPhones may turn into smart-home displays with iOS 17

This is one of several changes planned for iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, which will be released to consumers later in 2023, alongside the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple is reportedly working on a new interface for iPhones that shows information such as calendar appointments, the weather and notifications in the style of a smart-home display, part of a flurry of new features coming in its iOS 17 software update.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, people familiar with the project have said that the view will appear when an iPhone is locked and positioned horizontally, operating similarly to dedicated displays offered by Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.

“The idea is to make iPhones more useful when they’re, for example, lying on a person’s desk or nightstand,” Gurman said.

The idea behind the move seems to be to embed live information in more parts of the company’s software — an approach that also includes the Apple Watch’s interface. This is one of several changes planned for iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, which will be released to consumers later in 2023, alongside the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple plans to unveil the operating system with its mixed-reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

The new iPhone interface will be similar to one that came to the Android operating system in a more basic form in 2019. Amazon also has long offered such an option on its tablets, allowing them to go into a mode that resembles the interface of its Echo Show smart-home devices.

Guraman also added that as per anonymous sources, the Apple feature will use a dark background with bright text to make it easier to read. “It will build on the company’s launch of lock screen widgets last year as part of iOS 16, which lets users see small snippets of information — like stock tickers, news and temperature — below the time on their screen vertically,” he said.

The tech giant is also said to be working on a new horizontal interface for the iPad, but it’s been slower to make major changes to that device. The new iPhone lock screen from iOS 16 isn’t yet available on iPads, and home screen widgets that were launched in iOS 14 didn’t arrive on the tablet until iPadOS 15.

Also Read: Apple to release Live Speech and Personal Voice features as part of iOS 17

Apple is looking into other options for utilising its products as smart home displays. A low-cost tablet device that can magnetically attach to walls and stands is one of those things, though progress on that project has been sluggish. That product might eventually represent Apple's foray into the smart-home display market. It is intended to manage FaceTime calls, show video, and operate devices like thermostats and lights.

Apple also intends to make significant changes to the iPhone's Wallet app and will improve its location capabilities as part of iOS 17. A new journaling app will be released with the goal of enhancing the device's note-taking capabilities and social component.

Health changes are also in the picture, including new tools for tracking your mood and managing visual problems. Additionally, Apple intends to make the iPad compatible with the Health app.

The company is also developing updates for AirPlay, which streams content from Apple devices to TVs and speakers, SharePlay, which allows users to FaceTime while working together in apps. In an effort to make it simpler for customers to beam video and audio to equipment they don't own, it has held negotiations with hotels and other venues that provide TVs and speakers.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)