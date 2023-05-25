Locked iPhones may turn into smart-home displays with iOS 17

This is one of several changes planned for iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, which will be released to consumers later in 2023, alongside the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple is reportedly working on a new interface for iPhones that shows information such as calendar appointments, the weather and notifications in the style of a smart-home display, part of a flurry of new features coming in its iOS 17 software update.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, people familiar with the project have said that the view will appear when an iPhone is locked and positioned horizontally, operating similarly to dedicated displays offered by Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.

“The idea is to make iPhones more useful when they’re, for example, lying on a person’s desk or nightstand,” Gurman said.