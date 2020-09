The lockdown was a great opportunity to see what digital technologies can enable. The results have proved to be very encouraging. At the CNBC-TV18 and Google initiative to celebrate five years of Digital India Mission, leaders from the corporate world, budding start-ups and angel investors concluded that technology is the only answer to take India to the next level.

Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, explained how digitisation worked on ground. Not everyone has access to digital information in India where device or connectivity is a problem. MyGov works closely with common service centres so that information is shared equitably with all. The lockdown was a great opportunity to see what digital technologies can enable, he explains.

Digital tools outperform

During the lockdown, Singh got the huge responsibility of managing communications with remote teams working in the National Capital Region, but quickly adapted to whatever tools were available. Coming out of the lockdown, the productivity of MyGov’s tools has multiplied many times, he says.

According to Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president & chief strategy officer, Nasscom, the power of technology is supreme. She prefers to call it a digital bridge rather than a digital divide between the haves and the have nots. "Inclusion is about access and opportunity. It is the ability to progress. Digital technology can help to bridge all these areas, particularly from a rural India perspective," she explains.

Building partnerships

For Nasscom, it is 'Build for Bharat'. Sangeeta points out that in sectors like agriculture and health care, it is important to build partnerships with NGOs because for inclusion, it necessary to have a presence on ground. “Our effort would be to build as many partnerships and collaborations as we can,” she states.

Neha Barjatya, Chief Internet Saathi, Google India, believes the way ahead is sound for the country, with 500 million internet users, of which 450 million are using it through a smartphone, with one of the lowest data prices anywhere in the world. "But access," she says, "is only helpful when users have good products to choose from."

Women participation shoots up

When Google launched Saathi in 2015, only 10 percent internet users were women while men constituted 90 percent, making it the largest gender divide anywhere. Things have improved since then. About 30-40 percent of users are women now. Today Google has 80,000 internet saathis or trainers from within villages who help other women. Neha believes technology will create a level playing field.