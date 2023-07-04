Local shopping app Pincode now available in 10 cities including Delhi NCR and Mumbai

The cities where Pincode has gone live include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

Pincode, a local shopping app developed by PhonePe on the ONDC platform , announced on Monday that it has launched in 10 major cities across India.

The cities where Pincode has gone live include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. Users will now be able to buy groceries and order food from local shops and restaurants on the platform, as per the company.

“With the presence of renowned local brands like Society Stores in Mumbai, Khan Chacha in Delhi, Ajfan Dates and Nuts in Chennai, and Paradise Biryani in Hyderabad, Pincode offers consumers the opportunity to browse and order directly from their favourite local shops and restaurants, at the right price and with a wider selection of products,” the company said in a statement.

Pincode also added that it will be offering discounts and guarantees hassle-free refunds and returns, in an attempt to enhance the experience for its users. Moreover, the app is said to be working towards expanding into additional categories such as pharma, fashion, and electronics to provide a comprehensive online shopping platform for its consumers.

The Pincode app was initially launched in Bangalore in April and claims to have delivered over 1 lakh orders in the city. Lalit Singh, the General Manager of Pincode, expressed excitement over the app's expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to share that Pincode is now live in 10 cities across India. The initial response and rapid consumer adoption of Pincode have given us the confidence to expand our services."

Singh further emphasised the company's commitment to supporting local sellers and providing an exceptional shopping experience to consumers. Pincode aims to continue growing its ecosystem, expanding its category offerings, and scaling its presence nationwide. The app has ambitious plans for further expansion into more cities in the coming months.