Local shopping app Pincode now available in 10 cities including Delhi NCR and Mumbai

The cities where Pincode has gone live include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata.
Pincode, a local shopping app developed by PhonePe on the ONDC platform, announced on Monday that it has launched in 10 major cities across India.
The cities where Pincode has gone live include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. Users will now be able to buy groceries and order food from local shops and restaurants on the platform, as per the company.
“With the presence of renowned local brands like Society Stores in Mumbai, Khan Chacha in Delhi, Ajfan Dates and Nuts in Chennai, and Paradise Biryani in Hyderabad, Pincode offers consumers the opportunity to browse and order directly from their favourite local shops and restaurants, at the right price and with a wider selection of products,” the company said in a statement.
Pincode also added that it will be offering discounts and guarantees hassle-free refunds and returns, in an attempt to enhance the experience for its users. Moreover, the app is said to be working towards expanding into additional categories such as pharma, fashion, and electronics to provide a comprehensive online shopping platform for its consumers.
The Pincode app was initially launched in Bangalore in April and claims to have delivered over 1 lakh orders in the city. Lalit Singh, the General Manager of Pincode, expressed excitement over the app's expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to share that Pincode is now live in 10 cities across India. The initial response and rapid consumer adoption of Pincode have given us the confidence to expand our services."
Singh further emphasised the company's commitment to supporting local sellers and providing an exceptional shopping experience to consumers. Pincode aims to continue growing its ecosystem, expanding its category offerings, and scaling its presence nationwide. The app has ambitious plans for further expansion into more cities in the coming months.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | Chidambaram Temple controversy —here's the genesis of this 'political issue' with least impact on politics
Jul 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read