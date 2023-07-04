CNBC TV18
Local shopping app Pincode now available in 10 cities including Delhi NCR and Mumbai

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 1:17:16 PM IST (Published)

The cities where Pincode has gone live include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

Pincode, a local shopping app developed by PhonePe on the ONDC platform, announced on Monday that it has launched in 10 major cities across India.

The cities where Pincode has gone live include Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. Users will now be able to buy groceries and order food from local shops and restaurants on the platform, as per the company.
“With the presence of renowned local brands like Society Stores in Mumbai, Khan Chacha in Delhi, Ajfan Dates and Nuts in Chennai, and Paradise Biryani in Hyderabad, Pincode offers consumers the opportunity to browse and order directly from their favourite local shops and restaurants, at the right price and with a wider selection of products,” the company said in a statement.
