LinkedIn’s new AI tool will soon help you to write posts, check how to use it

Popular professional networking platform, LinkedIn is likely to soon launch an AI tool that will write or generate posts for users based on 30-word prompts. The platform has been working on introducing the feature for users, particularly job seekers for swift content creation and posting. The feature is currently under testing and the company will soon introduce it to all users, according to reports.

With the new feature, the platform aims to offer users an option to share posts, which often take hours to curate, within minutes with the help of AI

Like other AI chatbots, users will need to first create a prompt of at least 30 words outlining what they want their post to say. Based on the user’s thoughts and perspective the AI bot will create a first draft, which users can edit and polish as per the requirement before posting.

Announcing the upcoming feature , Keren Baruch, Director of Product at LinkedIn, wrote, “When it comes to posting on LinkedIn, we’ve heard that you generally know what you want to say, but going from a great idea to a full-fledged post can be challenging and time-consuming. So, we’re starting to test a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box,” in a LinkedIn post.

She further added that responsible AI will form the foundation of the process and the feature will first be tested thoughtfully before rolling out to all our users on the platform.

LinkedIn already offers AI tools for content generation. Earlier, it launched a generative AI tool for ad copy suggestions. The AI-powered tool helps users generate introductory text and headlines for ads based on data collected from the platform.

It also provided the option to edit the generated content for advertisers to make sure that it aligns with their brand image and language.

The feature was launched as a pilot in North America in English and the company plans to expand its availability, functionality, and languages in the coming months.