LinkedIn’s new AI tool will soon help you to write posts, check how to use it

The tool will be able to generate posts for users based on just 30 word prompts. LinkedIn already offers AI tools for content generation. Earlier, it launched a generative AI tool for ad copy suggestions.

Popular professional networking platform, LinkedIn is likely to soon launch an AI tool that will write or generate posts for users based on 30-word prompts. The platform has been working on introducing the feature for users, particularly job seekers for swift content creation and posting. The feature is currently under testing and the company will soon introduce it to all users, according to reports.

With the new feature, the platform aims to offer users an option to share posts, which often take hours to curate, within minutes with the help of AI