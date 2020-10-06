Technology LinkedIn launches 'Stories' in India to help members share everyday professional moments Updated : October 06, 2020 04:51 PM IST The company has also launched inventive stickers to bring visual excitement to LinkedIn Stories and help members add more creativity to their professional updates. This new feature allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.