  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

LinkedIn launches ‘Career Explorer’ tool to help professionals pivot their careers

Updated : October 29, 2020 03:12 PM IST

Online professional network LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work.
For recruiters, LinkedIn is also introducing the new #Hiring frame, which makes it easier for recruiters to signal open roles to their networks, right from their profiles.
LinkedIn launches ‘Career Explorer’ tool to help professionals pivot their careers

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 1,419 crore

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement