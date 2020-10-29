LinkedIn launches ‘Career Explorer’ tool to help professionals pivot their careers

Online professional network LinkedIn today launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work.

LinkedIn’s new ‘Career Explorer’ tool targets job-seekers find new jobs by mapping their skills to open roles, and the new #Hiring frame helps hiring managers share that they are hiring right from their profiles, enabling job-seekers to see open job opportunities directly in their feed. To help members prepare for the new up and coming technology roles, LinkedIn has also added new ‘Skills Assessments’ based on top trending skills so members can showcase their proficiency.

For recruiters, LinkedIn is also introducing the new #Hiring frame, which makes it easier for recruiters to signal open roles to their networks, right from their profiles. Over 14 million jobs are listed on LinkedIn and the #Hiring profile photo frame will help make them even more visible, thus making it easier for job seekers to discover the right roles.

According to the firm, these new additions come at a time when hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 percent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, as per LinkedIn’s labour market data, but competition for jobs is 30 percent higher than last year.

“Today, the job market is fiercely competitive and LinkedIn data shows that competition for jobs has spiked 30 percent since last year. In this global unemployment crisis, we are committed to helping job-seekers with the right insights and tools such as Career Explorer to find new careers based on their skills, and continue advancing professionally,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin.

According to LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index findings, about 3 in 5 (62 percent) Indian professionals are willing to pivot their careers to navigate these testing times. LinkedIn data also shows that professionals from Recreation & Travel, Retail, and Corporate Services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

LinkedIn has also identified the top 5 fastest-growing skills that professionals have added to their profiles at the greatest rate this year. In India, Python (Programming Language) emerged as the fastest-growing skill, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5.