Technology LinkedIn launches 'Career Explorer' tool to help professionals pivot their careers Updated : October 29, 2020 03:12 PM IST Online professional network LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. For recruiters, LinkedIn is also introducing the new #Hiring frame, which makes it easier for recruiters to signal open roles to their networks, right from their profiles.