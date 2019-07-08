In association with
LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India

Updated : July 08, 2019 02:10 PM IST

Gupta, an experienced sales leader with over two decades of experience in the Internet and IT & Software Services Industries will take up his new position from September 2, 2019.
He will be replacing Mahesh Narayanan, who was appointed in the same role from January 2019 to June 2019.
Gupta joined LinkedIn in 2013 and had been heading LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions (LMS) in India. He later moved to Singapore in 2016 to build LMS’s Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for the Asia Pacific and China, the statement said.
