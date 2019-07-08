Business

LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India

Updated : July 08, 2019 02:10 PM IST

Gupta, an experienced sales leader with over two decades of experience in the Internet and IT & Software Services Industries will take up his new position from September 2, 2019.

He will be replacing Mahesh Narayanan, who was appointed in the same role from January 2019 to June 2019.