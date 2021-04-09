LinkedIn admits data scraping; information of 500 million profiles leaked Updated : April 09, 2021 05:04 PM IST A few days ago, in another massive breach of privacy, data of 533 million Facebook users were leaked. LinkedIn has claimed that no private member’s account data was included in the set of profile information put on sale. Published : April 09, 2021 05:04 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply