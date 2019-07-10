Technology
LG India launches new ThinQ smart TVs with Alexa, Apple AirpPlay 2 support
Updated : July 10, 2019 04:59 PM IST
The TV sizes start from 80 cm (32-inch) to 195 cm (77-inch) are priced between Rs 24,990 and Rs 10,99,990.
The OLED TVs start with a price tag of Rs 20,999, while the UHD series starts at Rs 50,990 and the NanoCell TVs can be purchased at a base price of Rs 82,990.
