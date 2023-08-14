Lexar Jumpdrive S80 review: Gets the job done, but could have used more versatility

The Lexar Jumprive S80 is a standard thumb drive with 128GB storage, 150 Mbps speed, and USB 3.1 compatibility. It works well on macOS and Windows, but lacks a USB Type-C option. Overall, it's a decent value proposition.

How do you review a thumb drive? By now, they're as ubiquitous as laptops, and everyone knows how they work — you plug them in and download or transfer data. The Lexar Jumprive S80 is no different. It gets the job done just as well as any other thumb drive out there.

My review unit came kitted out with 128 gigabytes of storage and boasted read/write speeds of 150 Mbps, and USB 3.1, which is about par for thumb drives. During my testing, I didn't encounter any issues on either macOS or Windows. Yes, the file formats supported by both operating systems are different, and if you format the thumb drive on a Mac, you'll only be able to read/copy files from the thumb drive, and vice versa. But that's a compatibility problem, and not one caused by the thumb drive itself.

The transfer process is smooth, with the thumb drive maintaining a steady bitrate throughout, which is good news for those who want to buy it. It comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants, with the lowest-storage option priced at a reasonable Rs 420.

The only problem I have with this thumb drive is its lack of versatility. It would have been ideal for it to have a USB Type-C connector as well so that it caters to every kind of laptop out there — there are some who only have USB Type-C ports, and they will not be able to use this thumb drive unless they buy an adapter. I mean, it's 2023, so including a USB Type-C as an optional port, so that those who need it can use it, and others can stick to the Type-A connector.

While I understand Lexar going with the Type-A connector, as it is present in most laptops out there, the lack of a Type-C option limits its potential.

In conclusion

The Lexar Jumpdrive S80 gets the job done. It has decent read/write speeds, and holds up well over extended periods of usage, but the lack of a Type-C option is somewhat of a bummer. But still, for the price you pay, it's a good value proposition.