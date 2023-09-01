Lenovo unveils new devices and solutions at annual product launch event

Lenovo, on Friday, announced the launch of several new products and solutions at its annual holiday product launch.

The standout reveal of the event was the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows gaming handheld device. It features AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors and an 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

“The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, Lenov o presented the Lenovo Legion Glasses, utilising micro-OLED technology to offer a pocket-sized large-screen viewing experience. Paired with the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones.

Gaming enthusiasts also got a treat with the unveiling of the Lenovo Legion 9i (16-inch, 8), a 16-inch gaming laptop with a self-contained liquid-cooling system. Lenovo's gaming lineup also includes the Lenovo Legion Pro series for competitive gamers and the Lenovo Legion Slim series for those valuing agility. Lenovo introduced the Lenovo Legion 16-inch Gaming Backpack GB700 and GB400.

For professionals and content creators, Lenovo introduced the ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor, a 27-inch glasses-free 3D compatible display with real-time eye-tracking, promising a seamless 3D visualisation experience.

Last but not least, Lenovo presented two high-quality audio solutions for professionals in hybrid work environments — the Lenovo Wired VOIP Headset and the Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2. They are also compatible with popular conferencing platforms, making them versatile tools for modern workplaces.