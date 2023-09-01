CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsLenovo unveils new devices and solutions at annual product launch event

Lenovo unveils new devices and solutions at annual product launch event

At its annual product launch event, Lenovo unveiled a game-changing lineup, including the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows gaming handheld device with top-tier specs. The Lenovo Legion Glasses and E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones offer immersive experiences. Lenovo Legion 9i (16", 8) boasts self-contained liquid-cooling. Additionally, Lenovo introduced a glasses-free 3D monitor and high-quality audio solutions for hybrid work environments.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 1, 2023 7:13:54 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Lenovo unveils new devices and solutions at annual product launch event
Lenovo, on Friday, announced the launch of several new products and solutions at its annual holiday product launch.

The standout reveal of the event was the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows gaming handheld device. It features AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors and an 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.
“The Lenovo Legion Go is designed for gamers who will settle for nothing less than top-tier specs and visuals on their handheld device,” the company said in a statement.
In addition, Lenovo presented the Lenovo Legion Glasses, utilising micro-OLED technology to offer a pocket-sized large-screen viewing experience. Paired with the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones.
Gaming enthusiasts also got a treat with the unveiling of the Lenovo Legion 9i (16-inch, 8), a 16-inch gaming laptop with a self-contained liquid-cooling system. Lenovo's gaming lineup also includes the Lenovo Legion Pro series for competitive gamers and the Lenovo Legion Slim series for those valuing agility. Lenovo introduced the Lenovo Legion 16-inch Gaming Backpack GB700 and GB400.
For professionals and content creators, Lenovo introduced the ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor, a 27-inch glasses-free 3D compatible display with real-time eye-tracking, promising a seamless 3D visualisation experience.
Last but not least, Lenovo presented two high-quality audio solutions for professionals in hybrid work environments — the Lenovo Wired VOIP Headset and the Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2. They are also compatible with popular conferencing platforms, making them versatile tools for modern workplaces.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lenovo

Recommended Articles

View All
Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Review: This laptop meets expectations

Dell Inspiron 14 5430 Review: This laptop meets expectations

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

UPI crosses 10 billion transactions for first time in August: Here's what lies ahead

UPI crosses 10 billion transactions for first time in August: Here's what lies ahead

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

ASUS launches new Chromebook CX1 series — Check price and features

ASUS launches new Chromebook CX1 series — Check price and features

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X