Lenovo launches new-generation ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs in India
Updated : September 17, 2019 02:40 PM IST
The newly launched smarter enterprise PC portfolio includes ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations.
Lenovo also showcased the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.
Designed to deliver powerful performance in an ultra-portable size, the ThinkCentre M90n is the most compact commercial desktop series in the world, Lenovo said.
