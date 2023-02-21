Lenovo launches dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 in India for Rs 1,94,990

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes equipped with an industry-first 17.3-inch ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display along with an 8-inch secondary touch-enabled display, which comes available with a bundled digital pen.

Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled a new laptop, ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which is available at a price of Rs 1,94,990 in India.

The laptop can be purchased online from the company's official website or ordered through local Lenovo channel partners.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes equipped with an industry-first 17.3-inch ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display along with an 8-inch secondary touch-enabled display, which comes available with a bundled digital pen. The laptop weighs about 2 kg and runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

It is powered by Intel’s 12th gen processors and is available in both i5 and i7 options. It has up to 32GB of RAM and supports up to 1TB of SSD storage. The battery, Lenovo claims can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. It comes with a 100W USB Type-C charger in the box.

It has an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card, and supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 or above for wireless connectivity. For Input/Output options, it has two USB Type-C Ports, out of which one is Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Ashish Sikka, Director of Commercial 4P Strategy, Lenovo India, said: "The latest ThinkBooks are built with premium materials, are committed to ensuring security, and feature sophisticated and sustainable designs customized for the next generation of fearless business owners."

The company said that the laptop greatly complements the hybrid work requirements of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by helping them increase productivity, and ensuring effective collaboration and multitasking.

With its auxiliary display and digital pen, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 achieves a balance between application sub-tools and document editing.

The stylus with PANTONE digital colour, allows colour capturing through ColorKing and provides the user with multiple possibilities to create presentations and designs, the company said.

The new laptop also offers a CO2 offset service that helps customers seamlessly offset carbon emissions for the new device at the point of purchase.

(With IANS Inputs)