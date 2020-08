Lenovo today announced the launch of the Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India powered by the latest 10th Gen intel Core processor. This packs in an AI-enabled attention-sensing features, that enables users to complete simple tasks with minimal effort.

Powered by a high-capacity 4 cell 60 watt-per-hour battery with Rapid Charge Pro, the laptop also includes Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature which uses artificial intelligence and Lenovo claims this optimises battery life by an average of up to 20 percent.

Yoga Slim 7i allows users to smartly manage their day with voice assistants like Alexa and Cortana, and allows facial recognition. The laptop is equipped with AI-powered attention sensing software - Glance by Mirametrix which includes features such as Smart Display for securing on-screen confidential content. It’s Snap Window feature also helps users move the content from the display to a connected monitor, and the power button comes equipped with a fingerprint reader for maximum security.

In terms of hardware Yoga Slim 7i cast in an all aluminum unibody design with 180 degree hinges, it weighs only 1.36 kgs with a 15.1mm thickness and has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Yoga Slim 7i offers full HD IPS display, integrated with Dolby Vision and Lenovo Super Resolution for crisp imagery.

Yoga Slim 7i comes in Slate Grey color and is going to be available at the starting price of INR 79,990. It will go on sale across Lenovo.com from 20 August 2020 and online partner platforms Amazon and Flipkart from 20 August 2020. It is also going to be available across offline retail channels from Friday, 14 August 2020.