Lenovo and AMD launch CIO Technology Playbook 2023 to guide IT investments in Asia Pacific

Lenovo and AMD on Wednesday launched a new InfoBrief titled 'CIO Technology Playbook 2023' aimed at providing guidance to CIOs in Asia Pacific on how to make the right investments in IT in today's data-driven economy.

According to the IDC paper, commissioned by Lenovo and AMD, by 2027, organisations in Asia Pacific are expected to generate as much as 43 percent of their revenue from digitally connected products, services, and customer experiences. The CIO Technology Playbook is based on a study of over 900 CIOs and IT decision-makers in the region and highlights the challenges and considerations for CIOs in today's digital era.

The report notes that high energy prices, high inflation, and growing geopolitical tensions are the key concerns for CIOs in India in 2023. Furthermore, the study shows that organisations in India are leveraging new technologies such as edge innovation with more than 97 percent of organisations already using or intending to use Edge Computing for their business operations.

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director of AMD India, stated that as the digital landscape evolves, it is crucial for organisations to transform their digital infrastructure. AMD's high-performance and adaptive computing solutions have played a key role in the transformation process of organisations. By having a clear and actionable plan in place, CIOs and business leaders can make informed decisions, drive innovation, and enhance the customer experience.

The study further highlights that IT decision-makers are actively looking to leverage technology to optimise their supply chains and improve asset utilisation, agility, and resilience, enabling them to respond faster to the changing needs of the business. In addition, the report suggests that digital infrastructure can help businesses automate tasks, streamline processes, and improve productivity. About 85 percent of organisations in Asia Pacific agree that digital infrastructure is essential to achieve business goals.