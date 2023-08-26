Lenders hike technology spend to stay relevant in the digital transformation

With the lenders in the country aggressively embracing the new wave of technology, the spend on digital assets and allocation towards software and system development have also increased during the course of time.

The spend on technology has now become a prominent portion of total operating expenses for financial intuitions. For instance, the operating expenses of Axis Bank rose to Rs 27,398 crores in FY23 against Rs 23,611 crores last year. “The Bank continued to invest in technology and human capital to support the existing and new businesses. 38 percent of total cost increase was on account of investments in technology and future growth,” Axis Bank said in its FY23 annual report.

Similarly, at ICICI Bank , the other administrative expenses increased by 22 percent to Rs 20,813 crore primarily due to an increase in technology-related expenses, advertisement and sales promotion expenses and direct marketing agency expenses.

Further, Kotak Mahindra Bank — the fourth largest lender by market valuation — deployed as much as Rs 91.10 crore in FY23 for software and system development after setting aside Rs 111.82 crore in the previous year. The private bank now processes 70 percent of its border outward remittances transactions online, that too directly by the customers.