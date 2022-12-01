Learning platform Questt wins Google Play's Best of 2022 in India — Check full list here

Social e-commerce is another favourite category by users across the country, Google said. This resulted in Shopsy being voted as Google Play's Users’ Choice app of the year in India. The app also led the Best Apps for Everyday Essentials category.

Google announced the winners of Google Play’s Best of 2022 in India on Thursday. This is Google's way of recognising the best apps and games on the platform and their developers.

“We saw apps that helped people in numerous ways, including personal growth, daily tasks, creative expression, and business aspirations — while many experienced and immersed themselves in whole new worlds with delightful games. Many of these titles come from local developers in India who once again inspired us with their ambition and creativity, building winning solutions for India and the world,” Google said in a statement.

E-learning remained in demand, engaging learners across age groups with high-quality content, live engagement sessions, gamified experiences, and expert guidance. Questt, which earned Google Play's Best App of 2022 award in India, offers personalised learning paths and insights to students, using artificial intelligence to make education more data-driven.

Also Read: MPL bans over a million accounts in 2022 to promote fair gameplay

Social e-commerce is another favourite category by users across the country, Google said. This resulted in Shopsy being voted as Google Play's Users’ Choice app of the year in India. The app also led the Best Apps for Everyday Essentials category.

Meanwhile, in gaming, developers enthralled players in new and imaginative worlds. Apex Legends Mobile won the Best Game of the year for its impeccable gameplay and cutting-edge visuals. On the other hand, Angry Birds Journey won the Users’ Choice game award.

Check out the full list of this year’s India winners below:

Users’ Choice 2022 in India

Users’ Choice App of 2022 (India): Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart

The social e-commerce app by Flipkart has found popularity with people and small businesses that are accessing and reselling products across a diverse range of products including fashion, beauty, mobiles, footwear, and accessories, through social platforms.

Users’ Choice Game of 2022 (India): Angry Birds Journey

Striking an ideal balance between strategy and stress-relief, and breathing new life into a classic formula, Angry Birds Journey cuts right to the chase bringing instant fun to your fingertips.

Best of 2022 in India

Best App of 2022 (India): Questt: Navigator for Learning

Questt is using AI to better identify academic needs, provide personalised learning paths, and gamify the learning experience for students with engaging quests. The app aims to help students reach their maximum potential by making learning more customised and engaging while helping teachers with data-driven insights on learning patterns.

Best Game of 2022 (India): Apex Legends Mobile

In this battle royale, super-powered competitors from around the world collide in the crucible of Apex Games. The game brings all the excitement of the Apex Legends series to mobile and tablets for gratifying, high-action gameplay wherever you are.

Check the full list here.

BEST OF 2022 APPS

Best for FunWinner: Turnip - Talk, chat and stream Best for Personal GrowthWinner: Filo: Instant 1-to-1 tutoring Best Everyday Essentials Winner: Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart Best Hidden Gems Winner: BabyG: Activity, Tracker, Meal Best Apps For Good Winner: Khyaal: Senior Citizens App Best for Wear● Winner: Todoist: to-do list & planner Best for Tablets● Winner: Pocket: Save. Read. Grow. Best for Chromebooks● Winner: BandLab – Music Making Studio

BEST OF 2022 GAMES