Leaked renders unveil Samsung's upcoming devices for Galaxy Unpacked

Tipster Evan Blass shared what seems to be the press renders of Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6 can also be seen sporting a new Misty Green colour variant.

Ahead of the expected Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in July , a sneak peek of the new Galaxy devices that will likely launch at the event surfaced online.

Tipster Evan Blass shared what seems to be the press renders of Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6 can also be seen sporting a new Misty Green colour variant.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s design looks consistent with the leaks so far, with the more prominent external display. However, it is slightly smaller in size as compared to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

This phone is expected to have an enhanced 12MP primary camera, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, and a redesigned hinge design that enables the phone to be folded shut without any gaps.

As per tipster Buliga David Cristian, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours — Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

According to Blass, the beloved rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could also make a comeback with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Both the base model and the Classic model will run Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch out of the box.

Blass is the same leaked who shared the 3D renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro before its release last year.

Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to come in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Graphite — while the Watch 6 Classic could come in two colours — Black and Platinum (or Silver).

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears to have a similar design. Additionally, a new waterdrop-shaped hinge that minimises screen wrinkle and eliminates gaps between the device's two folding halves is anticipated. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will be used by the Galaxy Z Fold 5, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The S Pen Fold Edition will work with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.