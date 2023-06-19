CNBC TV18
Leaked renders unveil Samsung's upcoming devices for Galaxy Unpacked

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 19, 2023 11:48:58 AM IST

Tipster Evan Blass shared what seems to be the press renders of Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6 can also be seen sporting a new Misty Green colour variant.

Ahead of the expected Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in July, a sneak peek of the new Galaxy devices that will likely launch at the event surfaced online.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s design looks consistent with the leaks so far, with the more prominent external display. However, it is slightly smaller in size as compared to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.
X