Leaked images of the Galaxy S23 reveal new details

technology News

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 1:15:34 PM IST (Published)

The official marketing images of the Galaxy S23 were reportedly leaked revealing details like the four colours and a missing camera bump.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event on February 1. However, the new phone has already made an appearance online through countless leaks, including an especially elaborate leak Thursday. It reportedly featured the official marketing images from Samsung of the Galaxy S23.

The leaked renders were posted by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt. The images reveal both the design and colour options that will be available for the base model of the Galaxy S23 handset.
If the leak is legit, then the Galaxy S23 will not feature the raised camera island which was present in its predecessor, the Galaxy S22. The images show that the phone’s three cameras protrude individually from the back of the housing.
The S23 seems to have a metal frame and glass cover combination seen on the previous models. The leaked renders indicate the phone will be available in four colours — black, white, green, and pinkish-lilac.
Also Read: Samsung accidentally leaks date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event
The top model of the series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is also expected to arrive in four colour options.
Currently, Samsung offers the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a signature Burgundy colour and a similar signature colour is expected for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
WinFuture didn’t reveal any new details about the phone’s specifications and there has been no official confirmation regarding the S23’s specifications.
However, as per reports, the Galaxy S23 is likely to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.1-inch Full HD display, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 3900 mAh battery, and the Android 13. The display is likely to be a new brighter OLED panel, and the line-up is expected to feature a higher resolution camera sensor with better low-light performance.
Also Read: Samsung confirms February 1 for the launch of next Galaxy flagship devices
