Lazypay, Kissht, other prominent digital lenders face app & website ban in India in fresh crackdown

In what appears to be a fresh crackdown on digital lending apps in India, PayU’s LazyPay, and Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment backed Kissht are among the lenders who are impacted due to this latest directive from the government. MeitY recently blocked 138 betting apps, and 94 loan apps with links to China and alleged involvement in money laundering. It remains unclear if digital lenders like Kissht and LazyPay are part of the same list.

A number of prominent fintechs are facing a potential ban on their operations, after the Ministry of Electronics and Information & Technology (MeitY) included them in a list of digital lenders whose websites and applications are to be blocked in India, several sources privy to the information told CNBC-TV18.

In what appears to be a fresh crackdown on digital lending apps in India, PayU’s LazyPay, and Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment backed Kissht are among the lenders who are impacted due to this latest directive from the government. MeitY recently blocked 138 betting apps, and 94 loan apps with links to China and alleged involvement in money laundering. It remains unclear if digital lenders like Kissht and LazyPay are part of the same list.

The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), founders and CEOs of several digital lending companies will be meeting with Ministry of Electronics and Information & Technology (MeitY) officials on Tuesday (February 7) to clarify their position in the matter, and seek removal of restrictions, multiple people involved in the matter told CNBC-TV18.

“The Kissht app and website are working for its customers. We are aware that Google has been asked to take down a list of companies from the Play Store that includes our company, but uncertain about the cause of such a notification. We are meeting officials tomorrow to seek clarification. Kissht has no Chinese stakeholders,” Ranvir Singh, Founder of Kissht told CNBC-TV18.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances our Website and App are currently unavailable via a few Internet Service Providers. Please be assured that we are doing everything to resolve the issue,” LazyPay said in a response to CNBC-TV18’s query.

A number of other prominent fintech lenders are on the list, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. “Top fintech lenders, any prominent name you can think of, they are all on this list,” said the founder of a digital lending app who did not wish to be named. “There is a lot of panic because there is no official notification, but we have heard all of our names are on this list,” this person added.

“Google has been given a list, but it has not removed all the names on the list from the PlayStore yet,” added the founder of another fintech.

The government has directed that internet service providers block websites and apps of the companies on the list, as part of this latest crackdown, said one of the people quoted earlier.

Several fintech lenders CNBC-TV18 spoke to expressed shock and anger at the move, stating that established players with no Chinese connections found themselves looking at a potential ban for “no justifiable reasons,” and that this would hurt collections, and their customers’ trust.