LazyPay among digital lending apps blocked by India over China ties and security concerns

According to sources, MeitY recently blocked 138 betting and 94 loan apps with China links for their alleged involvement in illegal activities. The exact reason for the move is not clear, but it is speculated that they are part of the list of apps with links to China.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is expected to meet with several digital lenders and fintech associations on February 7, to discuss the potential ban on websites and apps. The sources tell CNBC-TV18 that MeitY has ordered certain digital lending apps to halt operations and has likely sent a list of these apps to be removed from the PlayStore.

Several digital lending apps, including LazyPay and Kissht, have been blocked in India following an order from the ministry. The move is part of the government’s efforts to crack down on apps with links to China and those involved in money laundering.

In light of this, digital lenders hope to resolve any issue with MeitY in tomorrow's meeting and have their names removed from the ban-list.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, LazyPay said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances our website & app are currently unavailable via a few internet service providers. We are doing everything to resolve the issue."

CNBC-TV18 is awaiting comment from Google on the issue.

This move by MeitY has caused disruption for users of digital lending apps and raises questions about the future of digital lending in India. The restrictions also highlight the government’s concerns about the security of financial data and the potential for illegal activities being conducted through these apps.