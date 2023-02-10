Lava Blaze 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launches in India: Check price, specifications

Lava Blaze 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 11,499 from February 15 on the Lava E-store and e-commerce major Amazon.

Indian mobile phone manufacturer Lava has launched a new variant of their popular Lava Blaze 5G smartphone. The smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The budget smartphone will cater to the growing 5G segment in the country.

It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 11,499 from February 15. The smartphone will be sold on the Lava E-store and e-commerce major Amazon. The company has said that it would provide 'free service at home' support to customers during the warranty period of the handsets.

Specifications and features

The Lava Blaze 5G will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and will house a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of display, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will run on Android 12.

On the back, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel AI triple camera set up while at the front users can find an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The device will be available in blue and green colour options with glass-back designs.

Among its other features, the Lava 5G smartphone is able to run the YouTube app in the background. In most smartphones, YouTube can only be played in the background if users purchase a premium subscription to the video-sharing platform. The phone will come with full support for all major 5G bands operating in India.