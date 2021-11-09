Lava becomes first Indian brand to launch 5G smartphone

Home-grown mobile phone company Lava International has become the first Indian brand to launch 5G smartphones for domestic consumers. The smartphone launched under the brand name 'Agni' has been developed by Lava in India and is getting manufactured at its plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
"The purpose of launching Agni is to give Indian consumers the choice of a made in India 5G smartphone for Indians by an Indian company. We wanted to establish before people that there can be an Indian brand that is technology-oriented. We are second in the world to launch a 5G smartphone on Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset," Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International told.
