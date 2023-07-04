Latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro launches in India for pre-booking — prices, availability, specs here

The smartphone will be available in two elegant colour options: Fearless Flame and Dark Storm.

Smartphone maker iQOO announced on Tuesday, July 4, that it is set to launch the latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro on July 15. Pre-booking for the smartphone is currently open on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and an independent gaming chip (IG Chip). The device also comes with 120W FlashCharge technology, allowing the 5,000mAh battery to charge to 100 percent in just 30 minutes, as per the company.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is equipped with extended RAM 3.0, which enables an 8GB RAM phone to be expanded to a 16GB RAM phone.

The triple camera setup on the device features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP super macro shooter. The selfie camera on the front is 16MP.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be available in two variants — 8GB+128GB, at a starting price of Rs 31,999 and 12GB+256GB starting at Rs 34,999. iQOO is also offering a two-year warranty on the device, and customers who pre-book will receive an additional one-year warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, said, “The Neo series is designed for the consumers who are always on the go and seek high performance with a premium experience. Today, we have launched Neo 7 Pro from this powerful series — the device in itself speaks volumes in terms of high performance, unparalleled gaming capabilities, vibrant design and a capable camera. We are confident that just like the previous Neo series devices, our consumers will love the Neo 7 Pro as well.”

The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Fearless Flame and Dark Storm. Moreover, iQOO is providing three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates, with the phone featuring Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.